Mackey, Mary Frances
'Muff'
May 8, 1929 - June 13, 2019
Muff Mackey died June 13, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Born Mary Frances Warfield to Louise (McKee) and Paul E. Warfield on May 8, 1929 in Monmouth, IL.
She is predeceased by her husband, Jack, of 42 years, and survived by her children, son Doug and his wife Jody, and daughter Lynne. Family and friends remember her gift of kindness as a friend, mother, and wife. She always brought a creative spirit to her many talents, and encouraged her children to follow their dreams.
Muff was nothing if not passionate about her interests. She cared deeply about the environment, both locally and globally. She was actively involved in Women's Health and reproductive rights issues, establishing recycling in communities, and with the floral committee in her church. She loved the outdoors: hiking, xc-skiing, fly-fishing, camping, and could even tell you the Latin names of all the wildflowers on any trail.
Aside from her family, perhaps, her greatest love was for Baseball. She always rooted for her home National League team. She is known to have converted several skeptical sport critics into fans of the game.
The Celebration of Life for Muff Mackey is being held at 11 am on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the First Plymouth Congregational Church, 3501 S. Colorado Blvd., Englewood, CO 80113. If you would like to make an in-memorial gift in honor of Muff, please consider the or Planned Parenthood.
Published in Denver Post on Aug. 27, 2019