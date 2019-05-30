Home

Rosary
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church
Arvada, CO
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church
Arvada, CO
Mary Giardino Obituary
Giardino, Mary
10/13/1922 - 05/23/2019

Mary gracefully passed on surrounded by family members and her parish priest. She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Dr. Frank J. Giardino, her six children, twelve grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren to whom she loved being "Nanie". Mary was born in Wyoming, raised in New Mexico, and moved to Denver where she met her husband after WWII. For 40 years, she was the Practice Manager for her husband's dental office. She was an avid Broncos, Nuggets, and Rockies fan. Everyone she met became a lifetime friend.

Services on Saturday, June 1 at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Arvada. Rosary at 11:00 AM followed by Funeral Mass at 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to The Colorado School for the Deaf and Blind, (csdb.org), or Catholic Charities (ccdenver.org). Mary's family appreciates these gifts in her honor. Sign condolence book at www.CFCSColorado.org
Published in Denver Post on May 30, 2019
