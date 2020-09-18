Eiseman, Mary H.

1922 - 2020



Mary H Eiseman passed away on September 11, after a long illness. Her late husband, Dr Ben Eiseman, passed away in 2012.



Born in Thornton Heath, England, Mary grew up in Surrey, where her father was a chaplain and vicar at a parish church and a private hospital. During WWII she studied Physio Therapy and was stationed at a hospital on the south coast of Cornwall. At a dance for American GIs, she met her future husband, Lt. JG Ben Eiseman of St Louis, MO.



After the war the couple returned to the United States, initially settling in St Louis, before moving to Denver in 1952. Except for a 7-year hiatus in Singapore and Lexington, KY, Ben and Mary lived in Denver the remainder of their lives. As Coloradans, they were great outdoor enthusiasts, climbing most of the 14er peaks, skiing, and backpacking across the Rockies. Mary was an avid gardener and animal lover, working as a volunteer with the Denver Botanic Gardens and The Denver Dumb Friends League, among many other charities.



Mary is survived by her four children, five grand-children and two great-grand children. Friends are invited to remember her with gifts to Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains, the Denver Dumb Friends League, and the Trust for Public Lands. No service is planned at this time.





