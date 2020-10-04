1/1
Mary Hercher
1957 - 2020
{ "" }
Hercher, Mary
Susan
5/07/1957 - 9/30/2020

Mary Susan Hercher, age 63, was called home by the Lord on September 30, 2020 after a fierce battle with cancer. Susan is preceded in death by her father Richard Thomas Hercher. She leaves behind her mother Mary Alice Hercher, and four siblings: Dick, Jack, Patti and Bob. Susan also leaves many loving in-laws, nieces and nephews. Susan was raised in Littleton, Co. Susan attended CSU and served in the Navy at the naval hospital in Beaufort, South Carolina. Susan loved to cook, bake, garden, sew and crochet. She spent many hours making beautiful clothes and other items that will forever keep her friends and family remembering her talents. A private family service is planned. Susan will be interned at Ft. Logan National Cemetery. Tributes can be made in her name to the Wounded Warriors Project or Collier Hospice in Lakewood, Colorado.


Published in Denver Post on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Aspen Mortuary
1350 Simms Street
Lakewood, CO 80401
(303) 232-0985
