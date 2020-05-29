Horvat, Mary
6/5/1932 - 5/11/2020
Preceded in death by parents, Michael & Caroline; brothers Albert, Harold, John, Dan, James, & Ed; sisters Sr. M. Liguori, SCL, Margaret, Agnes, Loretta, Irene Dunnebecke & Josephine Volosin. Survived by sisters-in-law Grace Horvat & Jeannie Horvat; numerous nieces and nephews. Born in the Globeville neighborhood of Denver. Graduate of Holy Rosary School, Annunciation High School, St. Mary College Leavenworth, Kansas. Retired from Denver Public Schools as a teacher.
Published in Denver Post from May 29 to Jun. 3, 2020.