Mary Howell


1927 - 2020
Mary Howell Obituary
Howell, Mary
"Genie" Mary Eugenie Hingle
June 11, 1927 - January 27, 2020
Mary "Genie" Howell, 92, passed away at the Golden Pond Retirement Community in Golden, Colorado. She was preceded in death by her father, Herbert A. Hingle, her mother, Eugenie H. Attenhofer, her brother, Alvin J. Hingle, and her husband, Don Howell.

Mary Eugenie Hingle was born June 11, 1927 in New Orleans, Louisiana. She received a B.A. in speech from Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge. Before marriage, she had a radio show in New Orleans. In 1949, she married Donald Gerald Howell (Jan. 14, 1921- Sept. 6, 2006) of Chicago, Illinois, who worked at WDSU in New Orleans and later at Foote, Cone, & Belding Advertising Agency in Chicago. Genie spent a number of years as a homemaker. She also worked as a kindergarten teacher at Orchard School in Indianapolis, Indiana, and as a real estate broker in Glen Ellyn, Illinois, and at Coldwell Banker in Wheaton, Illinois. After retirement, Don and Genie moved to Colorado to be close to their daughter, Jan, and Jan's family. Genie's favorite hobbies were cooking (especially New Orleans cuisine and baking), gardening, singing, playing bridge, and remodeling houses with Don. She was loved by her family and known for her excellent cooking and good sense of humor.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Jan (Charlie) Turner, her grandchildren (Jan's sons), Thor (Annie Cline) Loechell of Genesee, CO, Erik (Molly Hogan) Loechell of Los Alamos, NM, great-granddaughter, Tatum Loechell, and great-grandson, Ryder Loechell, both of Genesee, CO.

In accordance with Genie's wishes, there will be no memorial service. In lieu of flowers, Genie preferred donations to an animal shelter.
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 9, 2020
