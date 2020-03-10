|
|
Farrell, Mary Josephine
"Jo"
Mary Jo Farrell passed away March 2, 2020 at the age of 88 and will be laid to rest with her husband Mark Patrick Farrell Jr at Fort Logan Cemetery.
Jo was born in Detroit, Michigan, received her BA at Marygrove College, Detroit and her MA in Art Education at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. She lived briefly in Casper, WY before moving to Denver where she spent most of her adult life with her family. After she was widowed at age 35 with four small children, she dedicated her life to making a career for herself so that she could provide for her family. She began her career as a model and a teacher; then founded JF Images, a model & talent agency; produced and hosted a radio show, "Jo Farrell Talks Show Biz"; and founded The Farrell Group, a speech and communications training company. She was instrumental in bringing the film and entertainment industry to Colorado. Many will remember Jo as the redheaded, blue eyed, Irish Catholic. Her passion was teaching people to shine.
Jo is survived by her children Christine, Kathleen, Mark and Maureen, and her three grandchildren Patrick, Brooke and Brindy. No services are planned. Contributions can be made to benefit the Denver Noviate Project: Dominican Friars, Province of St Albert the Great, 1910 S Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60608.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 10, 2020