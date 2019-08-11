|
|
Kaiser, Mary
Mary Marquez Kaiser, 89, of Westminster. Wife of the late Maurice Kaiser. Passed away August 2, 2019. She was born on August 12, 1929 in Hillsboro, Oregon. She was the mother of 5 children, 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Rosary 10:30 AM., followed by Funeral Mass 11:00 AM., both Tuesday August 13th at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church,11385 Grant Drive, Northglenn. Inurnment, Ft. Logan National Cemetery Wednesday, August 14th, 11:00 AM., Staging Area "A".
Published in Denver Post on Aug. 11, 2019