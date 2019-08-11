Denver Post Obituaries
Archdiocese of Denver Mortuary
12801 W. 44th Avenue
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
303-425-9511
Rosary
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
mmaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
11385 Grant Drive
Northglenn, CO
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
11385 Grant Drive
Northglenn, CO
Inurnment
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Ft. Logan National Cemetery Staging Area "A"
1929 - 2019
Mary Kaiser Obituary
Kaiser, Mary

Mary Marquez Kaiser, 89, of Westminster. Wife of the late Maurice Kaiser. Passed away August 2, 2019. She was born on August 12, 1929 in Hillsboro, Oregon. She was the mother of 5 children, 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Rosary 10:30 AM., followed by Funeral Mass 11:00 AM., both Tuesday August 13th at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church,11385 Grant Drive, Northglenn. Inurnment, Ft. Logan National Cemetery Wednesday, August 14th, 11:00 AM., Staging Area "A".
Published in Denver Post on Aug. 11, 2019
