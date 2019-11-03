Denver Post Obituaries
|
Archdiocese of Denver Mortuary
12801 W. 44th Avenue
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
303-425-9511
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Archdiocese of Denver Mortuary
12801 W. 44th Avenue
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Rosary
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
1:30 PM
Archdiocese of Denver Mortuary
12801 W. 44th Avenue
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Archdiocese of Denver Mortuary
12801 W. 44th Avenue
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Mary Katherine Genereux Obituary
Genereux, Mary Katherine

93, passed away on October 29, 2019. She is survived by Katherine (Jay) Legoza, Michael (Tonia) Genereux, Dennis (Theresa) Genereux, Mary Larson, Theresa (Bruce) Carey, Laura (Joe) Battles and Christopher (Heather) Genereux, 17 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. All funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Archdiocese of Denver Mortuary, Visitation: 12:30 PM, Rosary: 1:30 PM, Funeral Mass: 2:00 PM. Burial to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to -Colorado.
Published in Denver Post from Nov. 3 to Nov. 7, 2019
