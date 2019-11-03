|
|
Genereux, Mary Katherine
93, passed away on October 29, 2019. She is survived by Katherine (Jay) Legoza, Michael (Tonia) Genereux, Dennis (Theresa) Genereux, Mary Larson, Theresa (Bruce) Carey, Laura (Joe) Battles and Christopher (Heather) Genereux, 17 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. All funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Archdiocese of Denver Mortuary, Visitation: 12:30 PM, Rosary: 1:30 PM, Funeral Mass: 2:00 PM. Burial to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to -Colorado.
Published in Denver Post from Nov. 3 to Nov. 7, 2019