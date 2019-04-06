Denver Post Obituaries
Rosary
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
6:30 PM
St. Mary Catholic Parish
Littleton, CO
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Mary Catholic Parish
Littleton, CO
Wanzeck, Mary Kathleen

90, of Littleton, CO, passed away peacefully on April 1, 2019 with family at her side. Wife of the late William Travis Wanzeck. Rosary 6:30 p.m. Weds., April 10, 2019 with Funeral Mass 1:00 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019 both at St. Mary Catholic Parish in Littleton. Final Resting place with her husband at Ft. Logan National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities Denver, ccdenver.org/donate, 720-799-9311. See ponderosavalleyfunerals.com
Published in Denver Post from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2019
