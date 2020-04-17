Mary Kauffmann
1927 - 2020
Kauffmann, Mary 08/22/1927 - 04/10/2020 Kauffmann, Mary Margaret, 92, went to her Heavenly Father and Blessed Mother on April 10, 2020 in Denver, CO. Married nearly 60 years to her late husband Bertrum "Bert" Harold Kauffmann. She is survived by 5 children, 4 daughters-in-law, 1 son-in-law, 14 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. A celebration of Mary Margaret's life and a mass will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Good Shepherd Catholic Church or the Abby of St.Walburga, 1029 Benedictine Way, Virginia Dale, CO 80536.

Published in Denver Post from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020.
