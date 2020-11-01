Keller, Mary L.08/27/1925 - 10/24/2020Mary Louise (Lantz) Keller, 95, of Cherry Creek Retirement Village, Aurora CO quietly surrendered to cancer early Saturday October 24th 2020. She will be fondly remembered as: an avid crafter, creative seamstress, outdoor enthusiast, and late-life adventurer who celebrated her 90th birthday by ziplining. Her greatest legacy is to the family she held in her heart: a loving wife (of 68 years) to Joe Young Keller; devoted mother to Joe Y. Jr. & Sharon (Rush); Richard Lantz & Dee (Hawkins); Michael Kent & Paula (Kelly); grandmother of nine (9); great-grandmother to 19; and great-great-grandmother to 9. Having resided in WV, NJ, PA, & CO she readily joins her husband for their final home in their Savior's loving embrace.