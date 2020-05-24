Mary Linda (Clapham) Mills-Vawter
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mills-Vawter, Mary Linda (Clapham)

Mary Linda Mills-Vawter died May 14, 2020 due to complications from Alzheimer's disease. She was born in Alliance, Nebraska to Guy Omer and Grace McMillan Clapham on July 10, 1937. She graduated from High School in Glenwood Springs, Colorado in 1955. She was Glenwood's Strawberry Queen and National Strawberry Queen that year, and Miss Colorado Universe in 1957. She attended Colorado A&M College.
Mary Linda and Jerry Mills were married in 1958 and had three daughters Linda Marie, Laura Ann, and Penny Jo. They owned a ranch near Colorado Springs. She became a Real Estate Broker and moved to Glenwood Springs in 2004.
Mary Linda is survived by her husband Glenn Vawter; sister Penny Ann Johnson; daughters Penny Jo Mills and Linda Marie Mills Hovanec; and four grandchildren. Mary Linda was preceded in death by her parents, sister Darlene Clapham, first husband and daughter Laura Ann Smith.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 22, 2020
Mary Linda was a friend, mentor and beautiful person. I was her sitter in Woodland Park in the early 1960s. I loved her and her girls like family. We had a great trip to Glenwood Springs so she could attend a class reunion and I could care Linda and Laura. She even had me run errands and drive her big yellow Cadillac. She had a great laugh, gorgeous smile and delightful personality. She even sang at our wedding❣I am blessed to have had her in my life and her friendship.
Joy Brettell McDonald
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved