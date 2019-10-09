|
|
Vosbeek, Mary Lou
Mary "Lou" is survived by her husband Bob Vosbeek, children: Rob (Lynn) Vosbeek, Vicki (Peter) Timm and Kathy Nelson, grandchildren: Amy Elliott, Jenny Vosbeek, Ann Kruse, Maggie Timm, Cassie Timm, Joe Timm, Luke Nelson, Jack Nelson, and Matthew Nelson, great-grandchildren: Clara Elliott, Tessa Elliott, and Harper Vosbeek. She is preceded in death by her sibings: Tony Beerling and Betty Vossen. In honor of Lou, a Rosary service will be held at 6:30PM, Mon, Oct. 14 at Horan & McConaty Funeral Home (5303 E. County Line Rd., Centennial, 80122). Funeral Mass, 11:00AM, Tues., Oct. 15 also at Horan & McConaty with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the at Arthritis.org or by mailing donations to 1355 Peachtree St. NE. Suite 600, Atlanta, GA 30309.
Published in Denver Post on Oct. 9, 2019