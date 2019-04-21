Denver Post Obituaries
|
Aspen Mortuary
1350 Simms Street
Lakewood, CO 80401
(303) 232-0985
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
9:30 AM
Aspen Mortuary of Lakewood
Mary Louise Hinson

Mary Louise Hinson Obituary
Hinson, Mary Louise

"Mary Louise Hinson, of Littleton, Colorado, passed on April 16th, 2019, to live in the Father's care.
Mary Lou was born in Elgin, IL and was proud that her dad, Harry P. Hummel, was the manager of the Bryant Farm. Her brother had the good fortune of shaking hands with Mr. Henry Ford of the Ford Motor Company, when he visited the farm one day as she watched. In later years, her mother, Lucille Ella Edmunds Hummel, along with her dad, opened a private school in S. Florida. Mary Lou was a staunch supporter of the military, especially of her husband's 20 year Marine Corps career. She spent many happy years being a Marine's wife with duty stations in Hawaii, N.C., S.C., FL. and GA. She also ensured that her 3 children kept up their education and after school activities including Scouting, learning to swim & going to Sunday school.
Funeral services will be held at Aspen Mortuary of Lakewood on April 24th at 9:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations be made to the Christian Science Endtime Center P.O. Box 27539 Lakewood, CO. 80227. She is survived by her sister Carol Lucille Hummel, brother Robert Hummel, husband Don, daughter Kim, sons Howard & Donald and grandsons Benjamin & Lionel.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 21, 2019
