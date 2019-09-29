|
Lukens, Mary
"Mo"
Mary "Mo" Lukens, 55, of Golden, Colorado passed away on September 26 with her family at her side. Mo was a lifelong Coloradan and a proud resident of Golden. Through her community involvement of over 20 years, she touched many lives. She was very involved with the - Cancer Action Network as the 7th Congressional District Ambassador, Golden Rotary Club, Applewood, Golden, Denver and West Jefferson County Chambers of Commerce, and other business organizations. For many years she owned Mo's Family Portraits and was a vital part of the community.
Her greatest passion was her family. She is survived by her husband Denzel, son Charles (wife Sarah), daughter Caroline, and granddaughters Elizabeth and Eleanor; sister Lynn Fischer (husband Felix); brothers Ray (wife Mary), David and Ed and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father George Krupa, brother Dan Krupa, and grandson Charlie.
Mo will be remembered for her zest for life, generosity, and her boisterous laugh.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to her favorite charity, - Cancer Action Network at fightcancer.org. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 4th starting with a visitation at 1pm, Memorial Service at 2pm, followed by interment, at the Archdiocese of Denver Mortuary - Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 12801 W. 44th Ave., Wheat Ridge, CO 80033.
Published in Denver Post from Sept. 29 to Oct. 2, 2019