Doyle, Mary Mae (McDonald)
12/27/1946 - 4/18/2019
Mary passed away age of 72.
Mary is survived by two sons: Anthony Doyle, of Placerville, CA & Dan Doyle of Golden, CO; brother, Tony Andrews of Arvada, CO; grandchildren: Mariah Doyle of Fredrick, CO, Anthony Doyle of Fredrick, CO; Quinn Doyle of Placerville, CA; and Lillian Doyle of Lakewood, CO, as well as several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Jim Doyle, and parents Mabel Svaldi and Ralph McDonald, of Denver, CO.
Born on 12/27/1946, Mary was a graduated from Denver North High School 1963, married Jim Doyle in 1966 and then, began working at Denver's May D&F (later Foley's) as a sales associate, from which she eventually retired.
Mary was a loving woman; she enjoyed spending time with, her husband and their sons and grandchildren. She had many dear friends. Always willing to help someone when they were down on their luck, she will be missed greatly.
A celebration of life will be late June - details to follow.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 24, 2019