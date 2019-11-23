|
|
Gomez, Mary Magdalena "Nena"
Mary Gomez, 83, passed away Nov. 18, 2019. Survived by her loving husband of 62 years; Leroy; children Anthony (Denise) Gomez, Lisa Gomez Prince, Marsha (Bryce) Snellgrove, Gary Gomez, Catherine Martinez; 7 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson. Rosary Nov. 25, 5 pm at Olinger Hampden Mortuary, 8600 E. Hampden Ave. Funeral Mass Nov. 26, 10 am at Church of the Risen Christ, 3060 S. Monaco Pkwy. Full obituary and service information is: www.dignitymemorial.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Mary Gomez to: Feed the Children, PO Box 36, Oklahoma City, OK 73101.
Published in Denver Post from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2019