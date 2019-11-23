Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Olinger Hampden Mortuary & Cemetery
8600 East Hampden Ave
Denver, CO 80231
(303) 771-4636
Rosary
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
5:00 PM
Olinger Hampden Mortuary & Cemetery
8600 East Hampden Ave
Denver, CO 80231
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Risen Christ
3060 S. Monaco Pkwy.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Gomez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Magdalena "Nena" Gomez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Magdalena "Nena" Gomez Obituary
Gomez, Mary Magdalena "Nena"

Mary Gomez, 83, passed away Nov. 18, 2019. Survived by her loving husband of 62 years; Leroy; children Anthony (Denise) Gomez, Lisa Gomez Prince, Marsha (Bryce) Snellgrove, Gary Gomez, Catherine Martinez; 7 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson. Rosary Nov. 25, 5 pm at Olinger Hampden Mortuary, 8600 E. Hampden Ave. Funeral Mass Nov. 26, 10 am at Church of the Risen Christ, 3060 S. Monaco Pkwy. Full obituary and service information is: www.dignitymemorial.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Mary Gomez to: Feed the Children, PO Box 36, Oklahoma City, OK 73101.
Published in Denver Post from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Olinger Hampden Mortuary & Cemetery
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -