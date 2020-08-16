Beckman, Mary Margaret Schwindt
Mary Margaret Schwindt Beckman died peacefully on August 9, 2020 in Winston Salem, North Carolina at the age of 83.
Mary was a Colorado native born in Ft. Morgan on April 20, 1937 to parents Jack and Katherine Schwindt. She was baptized on April 10, 1938 at the Methodist Episcopal Church in Ft Morgan. She graduated from the University of Denver with a Nursing degree in 1958 and from the Metropolitan State University of Denver with a Bachelor's degree in Accounting in 1983.
She married Robert Beckman in 1957 and they later divorced. She is survived by her three children Stuart Beckman (wife Veronica), Jacqueline Kay Quintrall and Marilee Robin Trickler; 10 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and siblings, Bernell Schwindt and Charlene Ramsey along with 7 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Jackson Schwindt.
Mary lived in Williamsville, New York and Bishop, California before settling in the Denver area. She worked as a registered nurse and later as an accountant but will always be fondly remembered for the time she was a stay at home mom to raise her three children.
Mary was a gifted artist who enjoyed painting. Her many works of art often depicted colorful scenes in nature. She also enjoyed playing piano and spending time traveling throughout the Colorado Rockies. Mary also did volunteer work for the Art Festival and the Yellow House food pantry located in Evergreen, Colorado. She was a vocal advocate and supported research to find a cure for Alzheimer's. Her final wishes were to donate her body in order to aid in finding a cure for this disease.
A celebration of life scheduled once Mary returns to Colorado. Details will be forthcoming and all are welcome to attend and celebrate Mary's life. In lieu of flowers, the family of Mary requests that donations be sent to charities that support Alzheimer's research or the charity of your choice
. The family would like to thank the many medical staff workers for their attentive care during Mary's final days.