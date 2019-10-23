|
Wynne, Mary Margaret "Margie"
December 25, 1936 - August 18, 2019
Mary Margaret "Margie" Wynne, 83, of Littleton, CO, passed away in her home surrounded by her family on August 18, 2019. Margie was born in Carthage, Missouri on December 25, 1936 to Euclid Myron Haughawout and Mary Agnes Haughawout. She was married to Milo E. Wynne between 1960 and 1985 and they have six children.
Margie had a profound dedication to family and friends. When asked by family and friends to describe the essential part of Margie's character and personality, the universal traits were; unbending determination, unlimited courage, loving, always present sense of humor, brave, strong, independent, best friend, thoughtful, selfless, and loyal. Margie had eternal optimism and she shared it with those around her. She adored her grandchildren and cherished the role of Grandma. In all these ways, Margie influenced and touched many of our lives.
She is survived by her daughters Mrs. Bridgett A. Mitchell and husband Joe Mitchell of Hempstead, Texas and Laurie F. Wynne of Salida, Colorado; sons Tom and Ted Wynne of Denver, Colorado and Todd Wynne of Crested Butte, CO, Terry Wynne and wife Leah Wynne of Nashville, TN; brother Mr. William "Bill" Haughawout and family of Carthage, MO; sister Mrs. Jeannene Butts and husband Fred Butts and family of Carthage, MO; grandchildren Levi Wynne, Brett Mitchell, Addison Wynne, Tanner , Kristen and Hannah Wynne; as well as abundant friends and colleagues.
Memorial contributions in honor of Margie or a loved one may be made online at gifts.mdanderson.org for The University of Texas MDAnderson Cancer Center, 1515 Holcombe Blvd.Houston, Texas 77030.
"I want to leave this world exhausted"
- Margie
Published in Denver Post on Oct. 23, 2019