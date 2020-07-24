1/1
Mary Morrison Clarke
1952 - 2020
Clarke, Mary Morrison

Mary Morrison Clarke passed away July 17, 2020, after a courageous and valiant 5 year battle with breast cancer. Mary was born in West Bend, Wisconsin on July 3, 1952, and came to Denver with her mother in the fall of 1953. She graduated from Arvada West High School and Colorado State University. She went on to receive her MFA in Visual Arts/Painting from Lesley University College of Art and Design, Cambridge, MA. She worked with Golden Artist Colors, Inc. in the company's Working Artist Program and was painting, teaching and exhibiting since 1990. Morrison's paintings have been collected by the State of Colorado Art in Public Places Program as well as many private and corporate collections. (Web site: Marymorrison.net). Most recent acquisitions include The Broadway Building, Boulder, Co,University of Colorado, Boulder, CO., The Wellness Center, Boulder, CO., Kaiser Permanente's Lone Tree Medical Center, Steel Street Bank and Trust, Denver, Co, The Medical Center of the Rockies, Loveland, CO, La Costa Resort, San Diego, CA, The Herman Memorial Wellness Center, Houston, TX, The Pinnacle Resort, Lake Charles, LA, and The Boulder Country Club and One Boulder Plaza, Boulder, CO.
Mary was beautiful both inside and out and a bright light filled with positive energy, compassion and a strong and genuine faith in Jesus Christ. A loyal and devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend. She loved running and walking in Washington Park, skiing and hiking in our beautiful mountains, the sight of surf pounding the shore, and draining a long putt at Pacific Grove Golf Links....a true "citizen athlete". Incredibly resilient,fun-loving, curious and a voracious reader of novels and current events with an indomitable spirit.
She is survived by her husband, Paul Clarke, her son, Christopher Harder (aka "the treasured prince"), her step-daughter, Leah Clarke, her mother, Betty Morrison, brother, Paul Morrison, nephew Mark (Lauren) Morrison and Aunt Betty Ludwig, along with cousins, many friends and admirers. We take solace knowing she is wrapped in God's loving warm light....rest in peace, our darling!
When this COVID-19 subsides we hope to have a public service to honor this amazing woman.


Published in Denver Post from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
July 24, 2020
Sweet Paul, Prince Chris, Leah and all of the Morrison family, What a beautiful tribute for a beautiful woman that was treasured by so very many. She was a talent both inside and out and will be missed by so very, very many. Please know we are thinking and praying for all of you during this very difficult time. Sending enormous hugs to all. Love, Mary Clarke Stevens
Mary Clarke Stevens
Family
