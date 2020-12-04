Omoto, Mary



Mary Omoto born July 18, 1927 and passed away November 26, 2020 at the age of 93. She was raised in Ft. Lupton, CO and was one of five children to Kaichi and Nobu Sadahiro.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband Masaru Omoto, daughter Sandy, her sisters Amy Shimamoto and Kimi Inouye, her brother John Sadahiro. She is survived by her sons Ronnie and Glenn (Terri) and her three grandchildren Justin, Devin, Ariel, and two sisters Betty (Yo) Shimamoto, and Florence (Allen) Bauer. Memorial services will take place at a later date.





