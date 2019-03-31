|
Padilla, Mary
Mary Louise Padilla, 87, of Littleton, CO passed, away March 25, 2019.
A Memorial Service will be 11 a.m, Tues., April 2, 2019 at Montview Boulevard Presbyterian Church - 1980 Dahlia Street, Denver, CO 80220. A Celebration of Life Gathering will follow at the Denver Botanic Gardens - 1007 York Street, Denver, CO 80206 at 1:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made "In Memory of Mary Louise Padilla" to Bringing Music to Life Repair Fund - http://www.bringingmusictolife.org
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 31, 2019