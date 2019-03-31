Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Drinkwine Family Mortuary, Inc.
999 W. Littleton Blvd.
Littleton, CO 80120
(303) 794-6376
Memorial service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Montview Boulevard Presbyterian Church
1980 Dahlia Street,
Denver,, CO
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
1:30 PM
Denver Botanic Gardens
1007 York Street
Denver,, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Padilla
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Padilla


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Padilla Obituary
Padilla, Mary

Mary Louise Padilla, 87, of Littleton, CO passed, away March 25, 2019.
A Memorial Service will be 11 a.m, Tues., April 2, 2019 at Montview Boulevard Presbyterian Church - 1980 Dahlia Street, Denver, CO 80220. A Celebration of Life Gathering will follow at the Denver Botanic Gardens - 1007 York Street, Denver, CO 80206 at 1:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made "In Memory of Mary Louise Padilla" to Bringing Music to Life Repair Fund - http://www.bringingmusictolife.org
Visit DW online for full obit and more
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Drinkwine Family Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now