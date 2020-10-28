Pomarico, Mary9/2/1934 - 10/24/2020Our family is very sad to report the death of our beloved Aunt Mary. Born in North Denver she lived her whole life in her family home. She was very proud of her Italian heritage & an active member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Potenza Lodge, & the Sons of Italy. Mary was outspoken, loyal, generous & enjoyed many life-long friendships. She had a special love for her family & was a devoted daughter, sister, & aunt. Preceded in death by parents & siblings. Survived by nieces & nephews. She will always be loved by family & friends. Mass of Christian Burial, Fri. Oct. 30, 12pm at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, followed by Entombment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Donations to Mt. Carmel.