Rae, Mary
March 28, 1940 - July 21, 2019
Mary C. Rae was born in Denver, Colorado to Joe and Lorraine Barton as the 6 of 7 children. Mary died at Denver Hospice from complications from a stroke. Mary grew up in Denver and the surrounding areas. In her senior year of high school, she entered the convent at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to become a Franciscan nun. She remained a very devout catholic her entire life, including going to daily mass up until the week before she died. Mary embarked on a real estate career after she witnessed the demolition in March 1972 of the 42 room Moffat Mansion at 8th and Grant. She knew absolutely nothing about real estate or preservation but was determined to learn. By 1975, Mary owned her own real estate company, Mary Rae & Associates. Mary became a crusader of saving many historic and architecturally beautiful homes from the wrecking ball. Mary secured financing to move several homes to new locations as an opportunity to protect and reserve Denver's heritage. The list of some of the houses saved by Mary Rae range from McKinley Mansion (950 Logan St), Croke Paterson (428 East 11 Ave), Sheedy (1115 Grant St.) to entire blocks of houses at 11th and Gaylord and 1st Avenue Pennsylvania-Pearl. It was estimated that she saved and or sold over 1,000 homes in her 50 year real estate career. Mary was a gourmet cook, a voracious reader and an accomplished gardener. She was often known as the best dressed person in the room. Mary was a huge role model for younger women, including all of her nieces. Mary is survived by her children Ellen O'Brien (Mike Van Veen) and Edward O'Brien III (Paige), 5 grandchildren, Patrick, Emma, Ryan, Lilly and Teddy, brother Pat Barton (Karen), sister, Linda Vaughn (Arthur) and numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be held, Saturday, August 10th at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 2626 E. 7th Avenue Parkway at 1:00 with celebration of life to follow at Ed and Paige's home.
Published in Denver Post from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019