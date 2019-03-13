|
Mary Louise Riegel, age seventy, died unexpectedly at her home in Aurora, Colorado, on Sunday, February 24, 2019. Born April 3, 1948, in Columbus, Ohio, Mary graduated from Hilliard High School in 1966 and Grant Hospital School of Nursing in 1969. After moving to Colorado in 1975, she worked as a registered nurse in psychiatric care for the City and County of Denver until retiring in 2004. Mary was a lifelong public servant, a brave and loving mother, selfless caregiver, and quiet insurgent. She is survived by her son, Joshua David and his husband, James M. Noonan, Jr.; two grandchildren, Morrison and Edison Dibner-Egan, and their mothers Jenny Egan and Kenne Dibner; nephew, Timothy and his children, Collin, Joshua, and Kaitlyn, and their mother, Amanda; and two brothers, James and Paul. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jean and Homer; and brother, John, and his wife, Beverly Kaye. A memorial service is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on April 16 at Temple Emanuel, 51 Grape Street, Denver. Rabbi Joseph R. Black will preside. Memorial gifts may be made to Hinenu: The Baltimore Justice Shtiebl, hinenubaltimore.org. "When you awaken in the morning's hush I am the swift uplifting rush of quiet birds in circled flight."
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 13, 2019