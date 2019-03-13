Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Horan & McConaty
1091 South Colorado Boulevard
Denver, CO 80246
(303) 757-1238
Memorial service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
1:30 PM
Temple Emanuel
51 Grape Street
Denver, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Riegel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Riegel


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Riegel Obituary
Riegel, Mary
Louise
4/3/1948 - 2/24/2019

Mary Louise Riegel, age seventy, died unexpectedly at her home in Aurora, Colorado, on Sunday, February 24, 2019. Born April 3, 1948, in Columbus, Ohio, Mary graduated from Hilliard High School in 1966 and Grant Hospital School of Nursing in 1969. After moving to Colorado in 1975, she worked as a registered nurse in psychiatric care for the City and County of Denver until retiring in 2004. Mary was a lifelong public servant, a brave and loving mother, selfless caregiver, and quiet insurgent. She is survived by her son, Joshua David and his husband, James M. Noonan, Jr.; two grandchildren, Morrison and Edison Dibner-Egan, and their mothers Jenny Egan and Kenne Dibner; nephew, Timothy and his children, Collin, Joshua, and Kaitlyn, and their mother, Amanda; and two brothers, James and Paul. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jean and Homer; and brother, John, and his wife, Beverly Kaye. A memorial service is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on April 16 at Temple Emanuel, 51 Grape Street, Denver. Rabbi Joseph R. Black will preside. Memorial gifts may be made to Hinenu: The Baltimore Justice Shtiebl, hinenubaltimore.org. "When you awaken in the morning's hush I am the swift uplifting rush of quiet birds in circled flight."
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Horan & McConaty
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Horan & McConaty
Download Now