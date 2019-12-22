Denver Post Obituaries
Horan & McConaty
1091 South Colorado Boulevard
Denver, CO 80246
(303) 757-1238
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:00 PM
Christ Church
Denver, CO
Mary S. Day


1924 - 2019
Mary S. Day Obituary
Day, Mary S.
Dec. 17, 1924 - Dec. 18, 2019

Mary Squires Day was born in Champaign-Urbana, IL to Frederick and Ethel Squires. She grew up with three older brothers Warrie, Ted and Dave, and a sister Edith. Mary graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sociology from the University of Illinois in 1945. She married David Allen Day of Ithaca, NY on September 8, 1945 in New York City. Mary was exceptionally devoted to her family. She was predeceased by Dave, her husband of 71 years, and their first infant son. She will be missed by her living children: Marilyn (Neil) Morfitt of Portland, OR; Barbara Day of Denver; Suzanne (Andy) Peterson of Loveland, CO; Ted (Suzy) Day of San Antonio, TX; Carrie (Tim) Day of Clayton, MO; and her seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Mary had a 44-year teaching career including 16 years as a first grade teacher at Colorado Academy and continued substituting until age 78! She also was a parent educator in the Parents as Teachers Program. Mary and Dave were long-standing members of Christ Church Denver. They traveled widely and enjoyed a mountain residence in Breckenridge, CO and friendships at the Arapahoe Tennis Club. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, January 25 at Christ Church Denver. The family suggests contributions in Mary's memory to Colorado Academy Lower School Library (3800 S. Pierce St. Denver, 80235) or Christ Church Denver (2950 S. University Blvd. Denver, 80210).
Published in Denver Post on Dec. 22, 2019
