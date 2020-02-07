|
Gibbons, Mary Sue "Sary"
Mary Sue "Sary" Gibbons, 93, died January 28, 2020. Sary was born in Denver. She attended East High School and Colorado State University before completing her training in dietetics at Stanford University.
Sary was a loving wife and mother. She was predeceased by her husband Bob and will be deeply missed by their seven children, fourteen grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
She was a dedicated and beloved volunteer at St. James, Junior and Collegiate Great Books, St. Joseph's Hospital and at George Washington, East and Manual High Schools. She was a founding member of the Colorado chapter of the "I Have a Dream" Foundation. Donations in Sary's name will be greatly appreciated at Colorado "I Have a Dream" Foundation by going to https://colorado.ihdf.org/.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Horan & McConaty 1091 S. Colorado Blvd on February 29, at 11:30. Please see the Horan & McConaty website for information regarding a memorial mass February 28.
Published in Denver Post from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020