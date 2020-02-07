Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Horan & McConaty
1091 South Colorado Boulevard
Denver, CO 80246
(303) 757-1238
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:30 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Gibbons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Sue "Sary" Gibbons

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Sue "Sary" Gibbons Obituary
Gibbons, Mary Sue "Sary"

Mary Sue "Sary" Gibbons, 93, died January 28, 2020. Sary was born in Denver. She attended East High School and Colorado State University before completing her training in dietetics at Stanford University.
Sary was a loving wife and mother. She was predeceased by her husband Bob and will be deeply missed by their seven children, fourteen grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
She was a dedicated and beloved volunteer at St. James, Junior and Collegiate Great Books, St. Joseph's Hospital and at George Washington, East and Manual High Schools. She was a founding member of the Colorado chapter of the "I Have a Dream" Foundation. Donations in Sary's name will be greatly appreciated at Colorado "I Have a Dream" Foundation by going to https://colorado.ihdf.org/.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Horan & McConaty 1091 S. Colorado Blvd on February 29, at 11:30. Please see the Horan & McConaty website for information regarding a memorial mass February 28.
Published in Denver Post from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Horan & McConaty
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Horan & McConaty
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -