Casey, Mary Theresa
March 9, 1929 - April 7, 2020
Mary Theresa Campbell Casey, 91, Denver, passed to her heavenly reward on April 7, 2020, of natural causes in hospice.
Born March 9, 1929 in Kansas City, MO to William Harold Campbell and Helen Kathleen Butler Campbell. A lifelong devout Catholic, she attended parochial school in Kansas City and graduated from Mount Saint Scholastica College in Atchison, KS. It was while at college that she met the love of her life, Henry Daniel "Dan" Casey. They were married on December 27, 1952, and their union lasted 56 years until Dan's passing in 2008. She was a long-time teacher in Denver Public Schools, but considered herself a mother and a housewife above all. Her interests included antiques, bridge, reading, travel and genealogy. She was a member of Notre Dame Catholic Church. She was also a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Left to cherish her memory are her children; Kathy Longoria (Benito), Brian Casey (Ruth), Dennis Casey (Twylla) and Theresa Casey; her grandchildren; Benito Longoria, Jr. (Kelly), David Longoria (Andrea), Daniel Casey, Andrew Casey (Hillary), Matthew Casey, Erin Hill (Jeremy) and Patrick Casey (Robin); her great-grandchildren; Christian Ramirez, Braedan Longoria, Isela Longoria, RJ Kirkland, Holly Marie Hill, and Riley Marie Casey; her sister-in-law, Mary Knutson; nieces, Mary Ann Knutson and Amy Goyette (Brian); great nieces and nephew, Taylor, Reagan, Bailey and Levi Goyette; and, long-time friend and neighbor Judy Whistler.
Mary will be interred at Fort Logan National Cemetery alongside Dan. A memorial mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the Little Sisters of the Poor, Mullen Home General Fund at: https://littlesistersofthepoordenver.weshareonline.org/ws/opportunities/GeneralFundCollection
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 12, 2020