Mary Theresa Duffy "Terry" Stecher
1955 - 2020
Terry was born in Washington, D.C., to Robert Lee Duffy and Marjorie Kidd Duffy. A pilot herself, she was immensely proud of her father, WWII P-47 pilot shot down over Normandy and German POW, P-51 pilot in Korea, then a UAL instructor.She earned her BS from Metro State summa cum laude, MS from UNC,Ph.D. in business at CU/Boulder.She taught at UNC and published papers on organizational behavior. She loved animals, and left her dog, cat, bird, and turtle to daughter Kelly. She married Dr. Karl Stecher, Jr., later divorced, but the family unit remained close. She is survived by three daughters, Erin Theresa (John Carrothers) of Parker, Kelly Sinclair of Aurora, and Priscilla Temperance, medical student at Washington U in St. Louis; grandchildren Tyler John, Ryan Karl, and Scarlett Lily; and sister Carol Anderson of Aurora. Services later.


Published in Denver Post on May 3, 2020.
