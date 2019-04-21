|
|
Klein, Maryan
Maryan Klein passed away on April 16, 2019 in Lakewood, Colorado. Born on March 8, 1936, Maryan spent her early years in Carroll, Iowa. She graduated with a nursing degree from Iowa Methodist School of Nursing in Des Moines. It was there that she met her husband of 61 years. After being married in Pella, they eventually moved to Denver, where Maryan took care of her 4 children and worked as a nurse caring for the elderly for over 25 years. Maryan loved her family and traveling around the world. Maryan is predeceased by her parents, Gust and Florence Provopulos. Maryan is survived by her husband Jack Klein; siblings John, Helen, Ruth, George and Leo Provopulos; children Doug (Trudy), Diane (Kelley) Lacina, Doreen (Pat) McHugh, David; 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Wed., April 24, 2019 at 11:00 am at Our Savior's Church, 1975 S. Garrison St., Lakewood.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 21, 2019