Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Horan & McConaty
3101 South Wadsworth Boulevard
Lakewood, CO 80227
(303) 986-9615
Memorial service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Savior's Church
1975 S. Garrison St.
Lakewood, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maryan Klein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maryan Klein


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Maryan Klein Obituary
Klein, Maryan

Maryan Klein passed away on April 16, 2019 in Lakewood, Colorado. Born on March 8, 1936, Maryan spent her early years in Carroll, Iowa. She graduated with a nursing degree from Iowa Methodist School of Nursing in Des Moines. It was there that she met her husband of 61 years. After being married in Pella, they eventually moved to Denver, where Maryan took care of her 4 children and worked as a nurse caring for the elderly for over 25 years. Maryan loved her family and traveling around the world. Maryan is predeceased by her parents, Gust and Florence Provopulos. Maryan is survived by her husband Jack Klein; siblings John, Helen, Ruth, George and Leo Provopulos; children Doug (Trudy), Diane (Kelley) Lacina, Doreen (Pat) McHugh, David; 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Wed., April 24, 2019 at 11:00 am at Our Savior's Church, 1975 S. Garrison St., Lakewood.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Horan & McConaty
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Horan & McConaty
Download Now