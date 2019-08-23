Denver Post Obituaries
Horan & McConaty
1091 South Colorado Boulevard
Denver, CO 80246
(303) 757-1238
Mason Willis Obituary
Willis, Mason
06/05/1929 - 08/11/2019

The Reverend Dr. Mason Willis, 90, passed away peacefully on August 11, 2019. He was a native of South Carolina and a graduate of Wofford College, Duke Divinity School and The Iliff School of Theology. He studied further at The Ecumenical Institute, Geneva, Switzerland, The Orthodox Seminary, St. Petersburg, Russia, and The Pacific School of Religion, California.
Mason was an ordained minister in The United Methodist Church and over a 50 year career served pastorates in Hawaii, Utah and Colorado. All who knew him were touched by his kindness, wisdom and good humor.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Elizabeth (Betty), 2 children, 4 grand children and 1 great grandchild. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time when the family can gather. Visit horancares.com for full Obituary.
Published in Denver Post from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019
