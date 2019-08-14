|
Zieringer, Mathew P.
July 18, 1929 - Aug. 10, 2019
Mathew "Matt" P.
Zieringer, 90, of Rochester, MN passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester, MN.
Mathew Peter Zieringer was born July 18, 1929 in Chicago, Illinois the son of Mathias and Kathe (Reykers) Zieringer. At 17 he began his 22 year military career earning the rank of Major in the United States Army serving in WWII, Korea and Vietnam as well as Guam, Japan, 7 years in Germany and the U.S. until August 31, 1968. He was united in marriage to JoAnne Jacobs on April 26, 1953 in Milford, IA. They grew their family adopting 2 children from Germany, Mark and Kathryn. Matt continued his education and received his undergraduate degree at the University of Nebraska, law degree at the University of Iowa and Masters of Taxation at the University of Denver. His law career began at trust banks in Iowa and Colorado and later private practice in Denver, CO. In 2009, after their retirement, they moved to Rochester, MN.
Matt enjoyed stamp collecting, traveling, fishing, reading, and especially spending time with family. He had many professional memberships. He was also civic minded and volunteered in the communities in which he lived.
He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, JoAnne Zieringer of Rochester, MN; son, Mark (Cheryl) Zieringer of Omaha, NE; grandson, Joshua Harroun of Fort Collins, CO; step grandson, Heath (Rebecca) Huberg of Sioux Falls, SD.
He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter and son-in-law, Kathryn and George Harroun.
Graveside Services will be held 11:00 AM Friday, August 16, 2019 at West Bend Cemetery in West Bend, IA. Full military honors will be conducted.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Mayo Clinic or The American Legion.
Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Zieringer family
Published in Denver Post on Aug. 14, 2019