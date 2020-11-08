1/1
Matthew Keller
1959 - 2020
Keller, Matthew
October 24, 1959 - October 23, 2020

Matthew Aeric Keller, 60, of Littleton, CO passed away on October 23, 2020. Matthew was born in Denver, CO to Laurence Leland Keller and Jean Bernice Keller on October 24, 1959. He graduated from Sheridan High School in 1978. Matthew went on to earn a degree in Communications from the University of Northern Colorado. He worked as a Director in Media Production until his retirement. Matthew loved the outdoors and was happiest when camping and fishing with his family in the Rocky Mountains. Matthew is survived by the mother of his children Diane Keller, daughter Kate Geraci, her husband Nicholas, granddaughters Sadie, Harper and Avery, and daughter Emily Keller, his brother Michael Keller and wife Kim, his sister Melissa Pierson and husband Dave, his brother Mitchel Keller, and his mother Jean Bernice Keller. He is preceded in death by his father, Laurence Keller. A private funeral service was held at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Wheat Ridge, CO. We extend our most sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Matthew and to our family. He will be remembered for his ornery sense of humor, and the laughter he brought to all who knew him. In lieu of flowers we ask that you donate to the St. Francis Center of Denver. Please visit http://www.sfcdenver.org/donate/financial/ for more information.

Published in Denver Post on Nov. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mt. Olivet Cemetery/ Archdiocese of Denver Mortuary
12801 W. 44th Avenue
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
303-425-9511
