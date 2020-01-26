|
|
Springfield, Mattie
Bell
August 10, 1932 - January 12, 2020
Mattie Bell Springfield died on January 12, 2020 in Maryland. Mattie was born in Nashville, Tennessee to Bessie and Ogilvie J Johnson. She is survived by her daughter, Karen Springfield Smith (Romance Watson), her son, Cecil Gene Springfield, Jr., granddaughters, Asia, Sierra and Savannah Smith, her sister, Edna Webster and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She leaves behind a large circle of friends who adored her. Mattie attended Denver University where she met her husband, Dr. Cecil B. Springfield.
Mattie was active in her community, in the NAACP, the Black Caucus and many other organizations. She owned the Mattie Springfield School of Performing Arts for 29 yrs. She was also the co-founder and Director of the non-profit, Dance Advantage that provided summer programs and scholarships for youth in Northeast Denver. She received the Mayor's Award for Excellence in the Arts and Culture in 1995. Mattie loved what she did and she loved her students. She was mentor and champion to many young people who will never forget her.
A celebration of Mattie's life will be held at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 2201 Dexter St., Denver on February 27 at 10 am.
Published in Denver Post on Jan. 26, 2020