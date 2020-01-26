Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Thomas Episcopal Church
2201 Dexter St.
Denver, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mattie Springfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mattie Springfield


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mattie Springfield Obituary
Springfield, Mattie
Bell
August 10, 1932 - January 12, 2020

Mattie Bell Springfield died on January 12, 2020 in Maryland. Mattie was born in Nashville, Tennessee to Bessie and Ogilvie J Johnson. She is survived by her daughter, Karen Springfield Smith (Romance Watson), her son, Cecil Gene Springfield, Jr., granddaughters, Asia, Sierra and Savannah Smith, her sister, Edna Webster and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She leaves behind a large circle of friends who adored her. Mattie attended Denver University where she met her husband, Dr. Cecil B. Springfield.
Mattie was active in her community, in the NAACP, the Black Caucus and many other organizations. She owned the Mattie Springfield School of Performing Arts for 29 yrs. She was also the co-founder and Director of the non-profit, Dance Advantage that provided summer programs and scholarships for youth in Northeast Denver. She received the Mayor's Award for Excellence in the Arts and Culture in 1995. Mattie loved what she did and she loved her students. She was mentor and champion to many young people who will never forget her.
A celebration of Mattie's life will be held at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 2201 Dexter St., Denver on February 27 at 10 am.
Published in Denver Post on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mattie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -