Douglass, Maureen
1/8/37 - 10/26/19
Maureen Denver Douglass - Mother, Feminist
The most important things to Maureen were being a mother, a grandmother, and a feminist. She was an active feminist and always espoused the belief in, "the equality and importance of women, and the need for all women to be respected and to participate in making the laws that govern the world, unequivocally and always. Equality for All Women all over the world!"
She leaves behind her granddaughter Marina Leo, daughter Kelly Leo, stepchildren Deane Douglass and Charlie Douglass, sons-in-law Christopher Leo and Arthur Braden, and cherished family Elizabeth, Anthony, Kristin, Michelle, and A.J, and her siblings Pat, Cathy, Paul, and Bill (passed) Denver. For full obituary, please visit www.monarchsociety.com.
Published in Denver Post on Nov. 3, 2019