Stempnitzky, Maurice
Maurice Stempnitzky, 88, Denver. Husband of Rose Stempnitzky. Father of Daniel Stempnitzky and the late Hal Stempnitzky. Brother of Paula Rose Felberg and family in Israel. Grandfather of Bryce and Savanna. Contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association, Hebrew Educational Alliance, Jewish National Fund or charity of choice. For instructions on live streaming, please visit feldmanmortuary.com.
Published in Denver Post on May 5, 2020.