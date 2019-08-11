Denver Post Obituaries
Horan & McConaty - Northwest/Arvada
7577 W. 80th Ave.
Arvada, CO 80003
(303) 327-7220
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church
3549 Navajo St
Denver, CO
View Map
Maurice "Joe" Wieser

Maurice "Joe" Wieser Obituary
Wieser, Maurice "Joe"

Passed away on August 8, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Patricia (Vecchiarelli) Wieser, children, Joseph (Nancy), Jennifer (Dave) Lester, Timothy (Holly), and Kimberley Zarlengo, grandchildren, Nicolette, Natalie, Noah, Giovanni-Paolo, Ilaria, Luciano and Wyatt. Visitation on Monday, August 12, 2019 from 2:00 - 4:00 pm at Horan & McConaty, 7577 W. 80th Ave. Arvada, CO. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, 3549 Navajo St, Denver, CO.
Published in Denver Post on Aug. 11, 2019
