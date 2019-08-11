|
|
Wieser, Maurice "Joe"
Passed away on August 8, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Patricia (Vecchiarelli) Wieser, children, Joseph (Nancy), Jennifer (Dave) Lester, Timothy (Holly), and Kimberley Zarlengo, grandchildren, Nicolette, Natalie, Noah, Giovanni-Paolo, Ilaria, Luciano and Wyatt. Visitation on Monday, August 12, 2019 from 2:00 - 4:00 pm at Horan & McConaty, 7577 W. 80th Ave. Arvada, CO. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, 3549 Navajo St, Denver, CO.
Published in Denver Post on Aug. 11, 2019