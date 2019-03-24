|
|
Brown, Maxine
02/05/1922 - 03/23/2019
Maxine Lee Henderson Brown, a retired teacher, died Saturday morning in Arvada at age 97. Maxine was the youngest of the seven children of Burr Henderson and Harriette Williams. She graduated from the Arthur Jordan Conservatory of Music and Butler University and was inducted into the Mu Phi Epsilon honor society. Maxine married Cleo Brown in 1944 and they reared four sons. Brown taught school in Indiana, Texas, Idaho, and Colorado before retiring from the Westminster Public Schools. Mrs. Brown is fondly remembered by many of her former students who now range from 36 to 94 years in age. An early feminist and advocate for civil rights and social justice, Maxine was a compassionate, brilliant, determined, and fiercely independent woman. She survived her husband, sons Joseph and David, and granddaughter Avis. Brown is survived by her sons Stephen of Arvada and Douglas of Houston, eleven grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. Donations may be made to the Westminster Public Schools Foundation.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 24, 2019