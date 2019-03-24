Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Maxine Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maxine Brown


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Maxine Brown Obituary
Brown, Maxine
02/05/1922 - 03/23/2019

Maxine Lee Henderson Brown, a retired teacher, died Saturday morning in Arvada at age 97. Maxine was the youngest of the seven children of Burr Henderson and Harriette Williams. She graduated from the Arthur Jordan Conservatory of Music and Butler University and was inducted into the Mu Phi Epsilon honor society. Maxine married Cleo Brown in 1944 and they reared four sons. Brown taught school in Indiana, Texas, Idaho, and Colorado before retiring from the Westminster Public Schools. Mrs. Brown is fondly remembered by many of her former students who now range from 36 to 94 years in age. An early feminist and advocate for civil rights and social justice, Maxine was a compassionate, brilliant, determined, and fiercely independent woman. She survived her husband, sons Joseph and David, and granddaughter Avis. Brown is survived by her sons Stephen of Arvada and Douglas of Houston, eleven grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. Donations may be made to the Westminster Public Schools Foundation.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.