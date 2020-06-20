Maxine H. Park Labbe
1928 - 2020
Labbe, Maxine H. Park
September 19, 1928 - June 17, 2020

Maxine "Mamie" Hayes Park Labbe was born in Blue, Oklahoma and died on June 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father Jefferson A. Hayes, mother Anna Mae Hayes, sister Betty Wanell Risner, brother Jeff H. Hayes. Her youngest brother Bobby C. Hayes lives in Diana Texas. Maxine married Joseph C. Park on June 7, 1949. Joe died in 1964. Maxine and Joe had three daughters Alice Jean (Norman) Smith, Amie Jo (Randall) Smith, and Lorie Kay (Jack) Digliani. She has five grandchildren Rachel Zenzinger (Steve), Barton Palmer, Jerusha Siegel, Garrett Smith (Jennifer), Adrienne Smith. She has 8 great grandchildren.
She graduated college in 3 years while working full time, with a bachelor of science degree in education in 1949 from Southeast Okla. St. University.
Maxine married Gerald Labbe in 1970.
Maxine was a first grade teacher, most of her career was at Westwood Elementary in Denver. She was greatly loved and will be greatly missed.


Published in Denver Post from Jun. 20 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
7777 West 29th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
3032334611
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

