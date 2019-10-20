Denver Post Obituaries
May A. Alm


1916 - 2019
May A. Alm Obituary
Alm, May A.
3/21/1916 - 9/30/2019
Cpt. US Army Nurse Corps, Registered Nurse
WWII Veteran, 3rd Army (ETO)

May Alm, age 103, passed away September 30, 2019, in Centennial, Colorado, where she spent her last years with daughter Marie. She will be greatly missed by her three children, three grandsons, five great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Services will be in Chewelah, WA, Friday, 10/18, with burial at the Chewelah Memorial Cemetery. Also see https://www.legacy.com/obituaries/name/may-alm-obituary?pid=194066713
Published in Denver Post on Oct. 20, 2019
