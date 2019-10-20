|
Alm, May A.
3/21/1916 - 9/30/2019
Cpt. US Army Nurse Corps, Registered Nurse
WWII Veteran, 3rd Army (ETO)
May Alm, age 103, passed away September 30, 2019, in Centennial, Colorado, where she spent her last years with daughter Marie. She will be greatly missed by her three children, three grandsons, five great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Services will be in Chewelah, WA, Friday, 10/18, with burial at the Chewelah Memorial Cemetery. Also see https://www.legacy.com/obituaries/name/may-alm-obituary?pid=194066713
Published in Denver Post on Oct. 20, 2019