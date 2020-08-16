1/1
Meghan Swanson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Meghan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Swanson, Meghan
Marie
February 11, 1985 - August 14, 2020

"Meggie" Swanson passed away unexpectedly on August 14, 2020. She was a Denver native who went to Mullen High School and graduated from Colorado State University. Her love of music and writing will be something her family will always cherish, as those were her passions. Meggie was brave and beautiful. Her smile and spirit were infectious. She was loved deeply. She was a beloved daughter, sister, and friend. She is survived by her parents, Robbie and Topper, and brothers, Jono (Caitlin) and Joey (Caroline).
Due to COVID-19, the family will be holding a private service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Gold Crown Foundation or Tall Tales Ranch. For full obituary please visit www.horancares.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post from Aug. 16 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Horan & McConaty
5303 East County Line Road
Centennial, CO 80122
(303) 221-0030
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Denver Post

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 15, 2020
Meggie was such a beautiful pleasant young lady. It was a pleasure to know her when she was in High School with my son David. My heart goes out to her family. The world will miss her.
Gail Jackson
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved