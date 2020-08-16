Meghan Swanson

Swanson, Meghan
Marie
February 11, 1985 - August 14, 2020
"Meggie" Swanson passed away unexpectedly on August 14, 2020. She was a Denver native who went to Mullen High School and graduated from Colorado State University. Her love of music and writing will be something her family will always cherish, as those were her passions. Meggie was brave and beautiful. Her smile and spirit were infectious. She was loved deeply. She was a beloved daughter, sister, and friend. She is survived by her parents, Robbie and Topper, and brothers, Jono (Caitlin) and Joey (Caroline).
Due to COVID-19, the family will be holding a private service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Gold Crown Foundation or Tall Tales Ranch. For full obituary please visit www.horancares.com
.