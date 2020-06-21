Mel Heble
1932 - 2020
Heble, Mel
11/21/1932 - 6/2/2020

Mel died peacefully at his home at the age of 87.

He was born in McCook Nebraska to Frank and Bessie (Micek) Heble, and raised on the family wheat farm outside of Atwood Kansas. With his education beginning in a one-room schoolhouse, he later attended boarding school at St Joe's Military Academy in Hays, and ultimately graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Geology from Kansas State University. Mel worked in both the petroleum (Conoco, Sinclair, ARCO, Energy Minerals) and commercial credit (Rocky Mountain News, Chemical Sales, Wells Fargo) businesses throughout his career, retiring in 1999.

On August 22, 1959 he married Sheila Ann French of Hanover Kansas. They raised two children, Mary Beth and Brian, while living in Topeka, Casper, and finally settling in Denver.

He enjoyed many activities, as long as it included being with friends and family. He loved the mountains and the outdoors, and many a summer weekend consisted of camping and fishing trips all over Colorado and Wyoming. Photography was a lifelong passion, and he enjoyed honing his skills with friends at the local camera club. He also enjoyed grilling and cooking, including recipes from his Czech heritage that he loved sharing.

Mel was active in the early days of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Northglenn, and later at Spirit of Christ Catholic Community in Arvada, where he served on parish council, education, building, and marriage ministry committees. Mel was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, American Legion, and the Westminster Elks where he made many friendships after retirement, particularly around the pool table.

Mel will best be remembered by his love of family, friends, and infectious laugh that he shared often. We will miss his smile, storytelling, and curiosity of the world around him.

A celebration of his life is being planned for mid-September when family and friends can safely gather. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made in Mel's memory to a charity of your choice. A guestbook, suggested charities, and updates on his memorial service can be found at https://beautifultribute.com/mel-heble/.


Published in Denver Post on Jun. 21, 2020.
