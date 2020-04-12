Denver Post Obituaries
Horan & McConaty
9998 Grant Street
Thornton, CO 80229
(303) 280-4688
Melody Lynn Gallegos Rainguet


1950 - 2020
Melody Lynn Gallegos Rainguet Obituary
Rainguet, Melody Lynn Gallegos
May 24, 1950 - April 6, 2020

Born in Denver, CO. Survived by husband, Jim; son, Luc (Laura); daughter, Jaime; granddaughters, Alyssa, Braelynn, Aria; and aunts, uncles and cousins. Predeceased by father, Gilbert; mother, Colleen; brothers, Claude and Gilbert; niece, Chanel; and nephew, Dominic. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Melody's honor to TRU Hospice Care at 2594 Trailridge Drive East, Lafayette, CO, 80026. For full obituary, please visit www.HoranCares.com.
Published in Denver Post from Apr. 12 to Apr. 19, 2020
