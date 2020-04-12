|
|
Rainguet, Melody Lynn Gallegos
May 24, 1950 - April 6, 2020
Born in Denver, CO. Survived by husband, Jim; son, Luc (Laura); daughter, Jaime; granddaughters, Alyssa, Braelynn, Aria; and aunts, uncles and cousins. Predeceased by father, Gilbert; mother, Colleen; brothers, Claude and Gilbert; niece, Chanel; and nephew, Dominic. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Melody's honor to TRU Hospice Care at 2594 Trailridge Drive East, Lafayette, CO, 80026. For full obituary, please visit www.HoranCares.com.
Published in Denver Post from Apr. 12 to Apr. 19, 2020