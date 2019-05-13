|
|
Taylor, Melvin A.
Melvin, 65, died unexpectedly in Denver on April 6, 2019. Formerly of Nahant and Lynn, Massachusetts, he was the eldest son of the late Sergeant Henry L. and Inez (Moragne) Taylor. Survivors include his siblings Bettye Fritz, Della Scott, and Marvin Taylor; as well as his nephew, grandniece, aunts, uncles, and cousins around the nation. Melvin was predeceased by his youngest brother, Michael. A graveside funeral will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019, 11:30am at Golden Cemetery in Golden, CO. HoranCares.com.
Published in Denver Post from May 13 to May 15, 2019