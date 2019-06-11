Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Shalom Park
14800 E. Belleview Drive,
Strauss, Melvin
September 4, 1931 - June 8, 2019

Mel passed peacefully in his sleep at age 87. He was born in Denver to Melvin, Sr. and Aimee (Peyser) Strauss.
A life-long Denverite, "Moose" graduated from East High School, University of Colorado-Boulder and University of Denver before serving as an officer in the U.S. Navy. He was a real estate agent most of his life, working mainly with mountain property.
He loved life, laughter, family, friends, the sun, a cold beer on ice, the mountains, the beach, playing handball, basketball and softball, reading, and supporting the Denver Broncos and Colorado Buffaloes. He cared deeply about those around him and his humor and love will be missed.
He was married to Janice, who passed away in 2017, for 54 years. He is survived by children Mike (Lisa), Nancy (Glen) Sonnenfeld and Doug (Mimi), grandchildren Bradley, Coulter and Emmett and many nephews and nieces.
Casual dress celebration of life at Shalom Park, 14800 E. Belleview Drive, June 14, 1-4 p.m.
Published in Denver Post on June 11, 2019
