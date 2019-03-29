Home

Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
2:15 PM
Fort Logan National Cemetery
Melvin "Pop" Wardlow


Melvin "Pop" Wardlow Obituary
Wardlow, Melvin "Pop"
2/7/44 - 3/22/19
Retired SFC US Army

Beloved son, brother, husband, father, world class grandfather, great grandfather and friend. Proudly served in the US Army for 22 years and the community of Windsor Gardens for 24 years.
Preceded in death by his parents. Survived by his wife Bonnie, children Tom (Jane), Lori (Chris), Lisa, Mike, Amy, and Jean, 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren, siblings Laura (Roger), Larry, Mike (Mona), Jim (Bea) and Steve (Tina), many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Graveside service at Fort Logan National Cemetery, Staging Area C, Thursday, April 4th at 2:15 pm.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 29, 2019
