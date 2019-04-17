|
Bower, Meredith
Meredith Bower Holt
January 19, 1977 - April 5, 2019
Meredith L. Bower, known professionally as Meredith Bower Holt, died suddenly on April 5, 2019, in Denver, Colorado.
She was born in Antibes, France, to Myriam S. Bower (Pouille) and Peter T. Bower (Ann) and moved to the United States in 1979. A 1998 graduate of Princeton University, Meredith spent her entire life in the service of others and leaves a powerful, enduring legacy as a patient advocate and compassionate citizen of the world. She precedes in death her husband and partner of 11 years, Newton Holt, her sister, Melanie Calu, her parents, and a multitude of grateful family, friends, and allies. In lieu of flowers and cards, please contribute $42, one dollar for each year of her life, to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (www.nami.org).
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 17, 2019