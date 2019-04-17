Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Meredith Bower
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Meredith Bower


1977 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Meredith Bower Obituary
Bower, Meredith
Meredith Bower Holt
January 19, 1977 - April 5, 2019

Meredith L. Bower, known professionally as Meredith Bower Holt, died suddenly on April 5, 2019, in Denver, Colorado.

She was born in Antibes, France, to Myriam S. Bower (Pouille) and Peter T. Bower (Ann) and moved to the United States in 1979. A 1998 graduate of Princeton University, Meredith spent her entire life in the service of others and leaves a powerful, enduring legacy as a patient advocate and compassionate citizen of the world. She precedes in death her husband and partner of 11 years, Newton Holt, her sister, Melanie Calu, her parents, and a multitude of grateful family, friends, and allies. In lieu of flowers and cards, please contribute $42, one dollar for each year of her life, to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (www.nami.org).
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.