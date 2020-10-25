Spesock, Meredith



Meredith Spesock, 59, a cherished wife and mother, passed away in her Twin Lakes, Colorado home on October 11, 2020.

Meredith was born in Denver, Colorado on December 13, 1960 to Harry and Bonnie Minor. She was the youngest of four children. She met her loving husband of 26 years, Jim Spesock, at a Denver Broncos game in section 518 of Mile High Stadium. They were married April 13, 1994.

Meredith had a special love for her family. Spending time, displaying family heirlooms, and remembering our family's heritage were some of the most important things in her life.

She had many passions including; being a collector of many things, cooking, the Denver Broncos, and running her store Saturday's Mercantile in Leadville. For the past five years her store was her most important project. She enjoyed visiting with customers, valued her employees, and taking care of all the new inventory. These will be remembered as the happiest years of her life.

She is preceded in death by her father Charles Harry Minor in September of 2005, and her mother Bonnie Mae Minor in August of 2020.

She is survived by husband Jim Spesock, sister Stephanie Daube of Denver, brother Mark (Diana) Minor of Snohomish, brother Eric (Susan) Minor of Denver, daughter Casey (Doug) Spence of Buena Vista, son Sagen Spesock of Englewood, grandchildren Russell Hapl and Shelby Spence of Buena Vista, nephews Glen Kaufman, Craig Kaufman, Dennis Minor, Andrew Minor, and nieces Michelle Oatman and Christina Payton.

A family service will be held at a later date. Donations in Meredith's name may be made to juvenile diabetes.

You were our rock. We will always love and remember you.





