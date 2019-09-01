|
|
Evans, Merf D.
September 1920 - August 21, 2019
Merf D. Evans died peacefully in his home on August 21, 2019 surrounded by family. Merf was former executive director of the Colorado Highway Safety Council (1955-1966) and helped pioneer highway traffic safety in Colorado including; including traffic safety engineering concepts, driver safety training in schools, school bus driver safety education, seat belt regulations, school crossing guards at intersections and cross walks and motorcycle helmet laws. In 1967 he was appointed as the national coordinator for National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in Denver and then in Atlanta. He was known for working with various state Governors, including Dan Thornton, Steve McNichol, John Love and Jimmy Carter.
Mervin was born to Nestle Lee & Emma C (Bunyard) Evans in September, 1920 in Ft. Morgan, CO. He was preceded in death by his Sister Mildred Rawson, Vernon N Evans and his beautiful bride of 60 years Florence Rose (Archer) (of Waukegan, Illinois) Evans. Born in September 1920 in Ft. Morgan, Colorado, growing up during the Great Depression, serving in the Navy in the South Pacific during WWII.
Their proudest legacy leaves behind three children and 2 loving daughters-in-law, 8 grandchildren and spouses, and 4 great-grandchildren including: former State Senator John (Jack) Evans and wife Mary Ann Evans, with sons Evan Edward Evans and John-Paul Evans; Attorney James (Jim) Evans and wife Diane Evans, with son Michael (Athena) Evans and their daughters Athena Cymia Evans and Anastasia Evans, son Patrick (Nicole) Evans and their daughters Nora Evans and Lily Evans; son Daniel (Danielle) Evans, and daughter Jennifer (Jake) Evans Bennett; and Rosemary Evans Woodford with son Richard Garnett Woodford, Jr. and daughter Katherine Rose Woodford.
Merf attended West High School in Denver as a member of the wrestling team, Civil Air Patrol, Captain in ROTC, and Army-Air Force Colorado National Guard.
He continued his service by joining the US Navy in February 1942 and served on the USS Rawlins in the Pacific from 1942-1945. Participating in 15 significant deployments that included Guadalcanal, Iwo Jima, and two separate landings on Okinawa. Due to his ship's action in the Pacific, it was honored during Japan's surrender by tying up next to the Missouri battleship in Tokyo Bay to witness the surrender by the Empire of Japan.
After an honorable discharge from the Navy in 1945, Merf enrolled at Colorado A&M (CSU) in Ft. Collins. He was personally invited by Coach Hughes to play on the football team, which he did for a short time. He left the school to begin a career managing movie theaters, beginning in Scottsbluff, NE.
He managed and owned several movie theaters through his career from Colorado to Nebraska, including the Lakewood Theater and Wadsworth Drive-In.
He became a private pilot, purchasing a Cessna 172, and was later certified as sport pilot after receiving a pacemaker. He and Florence flew all over the U.S. In his "retirement" years, he was drawn to property management. He also loved clogging and tap dancing with Florence, and they would often entertain at senior centers.
Merf also served as Sgt-at-Arms for the Parker American Legion Post 1864.
Services were held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday August 31 at Our Lady of the Visitation Catholic Church located in Kiowa, CO.
He asks that in lieu of flowers, to please make donation to Boys Town, Nebraska: https://www.boystown.org/about/Pages/default.aspxo
Published in Denver Post on Sept. 1, 2019